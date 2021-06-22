Battlegrounds Mobile India: 10 things that can get you permanently banned or make you lose all pervious possessions

New Delhi: After months of speculations and anticipation, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) mobile game, immensely popular among the teenagers and Gen Z in the country, the battle royale game is now back, in a new avatar as 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' with customised features for its fans.

Gamer maker Krafton has laid out several rules and regulations in its support page, marking important questions and their answers for the fans of the game. A pertinent FAQ among the series of questions is regarding the rules, which if not followed, may get permanently banned. And it is needless to say that if a player or his/her account is permanently banned it would also mean losing all pervious possessions related to the game.

Check out these 10 major rules that can get you permanently banned from Battlegrounds Mobile India

1. Use any cheating tools in the game;

2. Using any unauthorized 3rd-party program to log into the game that results in changing the client file data;

3. Any changes of client file data illegally, for example: Remove the grass or change the grass models in-game;

4. Use an unofficial game client to play the game.

5. Fraudulent players in the game or promote illegal information or websites may cause players to lose their accounts or lose money.

6. Team games with cheating teammates multiple times.

7. Use any unauthorized payment channel to recharge UC.

8. Team up with players in other team.

9. Battlegrounds Mobile India recommends that players purchase UC/Items through authorized services. Any purchase made by unauthorized services/channels will be considered a violation of rules and it may lead your account to get banned.

10. Battlegrounds Mobile India said it will take action to deduct the illegal top-up amount from your account following the end-user license agreement. The new top-up will also be counted in the deduction until the total illegal top-up amount has been deducted.