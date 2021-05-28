Battlegrounds Mobile India features matches with PUBG Mobile: Check the details about the similarities

Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to launch in India very soon. The company hasn’t revealed any specific details about the launch but what’s more interesting to see is that the game’s features match with PUBG Mobile.

It looks like Battlegrounds Mobile India has just changed its name because starting from gameplay to maps to APK file size, everything looks similar. It seems as if a renamed PUBG Mobile version is about to come in a few weeks.

The teasers of the upcoming game show that it will have the same metallic welding helmet and the character jumping with a parachute, airdrops in-between a match, and an ability to loot weapons.

Maps

PUBG Mobile’s Erangel map is likely to be named as Erangle in the new Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

Besides that, some of the other maps also confirmed in the teasers include Sanhok and Miramar.

APK file size

It is speculated that Battlegrounds Mobile India game’s APK file size is said to be similar to that of PUBG Mobile’s.

Live TV

#mute