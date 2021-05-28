हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PUBG Mobile

Battlegrounds Mobile India features matches with PUBG Mobile: Check the details about the similarities

It looks like Battlegrounds Mobile India has just changed its name because starting from gameplay to maps to APK file size, everything looks similar. It seems as if a renamed PUBG Mobile version is about to come in a few weeks.

Battlegrounds Mobile India features matches with PUBG Mobile: Check the details about the similarities

Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to launch in India very soon. The company hasn’t revealed any specific details about the launch but what’s more interesting to see is that the game’s features match with PUBG Mobile. 

It looks like Battlegrounds Mobile India has just changed its name because starting from gameplay to maps to APK file size, everything looks similar. It seems as if a renamed PUBG Mobile version is about to come in a few weeks.

The teasers of the upcoming game show that it will have the same metallic welding helmet and the character jumping with a parachute, airdrops in-between a match, and an ability to loot weapons.

Maps

PUBG Mobile’s Erangel map is likely to be named as Erangle in the new Battlegrounds Mobile India game. 

Besides that, some of the other maps also confirmed in the teasers include Sanhok and Miramar. 

APK file size

It is speculated that Battlegrounds Mobile India game’s APK file size is said to be similar to that of PUBG Mobile’s. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PUBG MobileBattlegrounds Mobile India gameBattlegrounds Mobile India featuresPUBG Mobile features
Next
Story

Amazon unveils Featured Articles feature in India: Here’s how it works

Must Watch

PT9M14S

Delhi to be gradually unlocked from next week, says Arvind Kejriwal