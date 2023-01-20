topStoriesenglish
Best camera smartphones under 15000 in India 2023: Samsung, Redmi, Motorola, and more- Check here

One of the most popular smartphone categories is mid-range, which offers the powerful processors, camera and more for a reasonable price. Scroll down for the best 5 camera smartphones under Rs 15,000 in 2023.

These days, smartphones are a part of everything we do. They are used by us for many different purposes, such as document storage, social networking, photography, and communication. There was a time, smartphones were only available to a select group of high-end consumers who could afford to purchase a phone that cost around Rs. 30,000 or more. But now the times have changed and most of the people can afford a smartphone as it is available in every range from 5000 to 2 Lakhs, thanks to technology. Smartphones under 15000 are one of the most preferred among Indian customers. If you are a camera addict and your budget is less than 15000 here are some of the best camera smartphones that you can buy:

Best Camera Smartphones under Rs 15000

1. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

Samsung Galaxy F23

The Samsung Galaxy F23 is a complete smartphone in terms of its display, software, and processing speed. It is the workhorse of the company and comes equipped with all the popular features, including a large 5,000mAh battery, a 120Hz TFT display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G CPU, up to 6GB of RAM, and 5G capability. The F23 takes good pictures thanks to its 50MP triple camera setup, which includes a superb selfie camera. The device is a part of Samsung's upgrading programme, so it will eventually get quicker Android updates. It is available for Rs. 14999.

2. iQOO Z6 5G

iQOO Z6 5G

The smartphone's 6.58-inch touchscreen display features a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, and a pixel density of 401 pixels per inch (ppi). The iQOO Z6 5G is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU. It has 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM. The iQOO Z6 5G has 3 cameras in its triple camera configuration on the back: a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera, a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) macro camera and 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera and a 16MP selfie camera. This is one of the best camera smartphone in 15000 Range. It is available for Rs. 14999.

3. Moto G62 5G

Moto G62 5G

Motorola Moto G62 5G comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate 6.50-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels (FHD+) at a pixel density of 402 pixels per inch (ppi). Motorola Moto G62 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. It comes with 6GB, 8GB of RAM. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Motorola Moto G62 5G on the rear packs a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera; an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) camera, and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) camera. It has a 16 MP selfie camera. It is available for Rs. 14999.

4. Infinix Note 12 5G

Infinix Note 12 5G

Infinix Note 12 5G comes with a 6.70-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels (FHD+) and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes with 6GB of RAM. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Infinix Note 12 5G on the rear packs a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel (f/1.6) primary camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is available for Rs. 12999.

5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE

Redmi Note 11 SE

Redmi Note 11SE comes with a 6.43-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 1800x2400 pixels (FHD+) at a pixel density of 409 pixels per inch (ppi). It comes with 6GB of RAM. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Redmi Note 11SE comes with a 64-megapixel (f/1.9) primary camera; an 8-megapixel (f/2.2, ultra wide-angle) camera; a 2-megapixel (f/2.4, telephoto) camera, and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) camera and 13-megapixel selfie camera. It is available for Rs. 11999.

