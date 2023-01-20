Best camera smartphones under 15000 in India 2023: Samsung, Redmi, Motorola, and more- Check here

These days, smartphones are a part of everything we do. They are used by us for many different purposes, such as document storage, social networking, photography, and communication. There was a time, smartphones were only available to a select group of high-end consumers who could afford to purchase a phone that cost around Rs. 30,000 or more. But now the times have changed and most of the people can afford a smartphone as it is available in every range from 5000 to 2 Lakhs, thanks to technology. Smartphones under 15000 are one of the most preferred among Indian customers. If you are a camera addict and your budget is less than 15000 here are some of the best camera smartphones that you can buy:

Best Camera Smartphones under Rs 15000

1. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F23 is a complete smartphone in terms of its display, software, and processing speed. It is the workhorse of the company and comes equipped with all the popular features, including a large 5,000mAh battery, a 120Hz TFT display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G CPU, up to 6GB of RAM, and 5G capability. The F23 takes good pictures thanks to its 50MP triple camera setup, which includes a superb selfie camera. The device is a part of Samsung's upgrading programme, so it will eventually get quicker Android updates. It is available for Rs. 14999.

2. iQOO Z6 5G

The smartphone's 6.58-inch touchscreen display features a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, and a pixel density of 401 pixels per inch (ppi). The iQOO Z6 5G is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU. It has 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM. The iQOO Z6 5G has 3 cameras in its triple camera configuration on the back: a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera, a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) macro camera and 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera and a 16MP selfie camera. This is one of the best camera smartphone in 15000 Range. It is available for Rs. 14999.

3. Moto G62 5G

Motorola Moto G62 5G comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate 6.50-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels (FHD+) at a pixel density of 402 pixels per inch (ppi). Motorola Moto G62 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. It comes with 6GB, 8GB of RAM. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Motorola Moto G62 5G on the rear packs a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera; an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) camera, and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) camera. It has a 16 MP selfie camera. It is available for Rs. 14999.

4. Infinix Note 12 5G

Infinix Note 12 5G comes with a 6.70-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels (FHD+) and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes with 6GB of RAM. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Infinix Note 12 5G on the rear packs a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel (f/1.6) primary camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is available for Rs. 12999.

5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE

Redmi Note 11SE comes with a 6.43-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 1800x2400 pixels (FHD+) at a pixel density of 409 pixels per inch (ppi). It comes with 6GB of RAM. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Redmi Note 11SE comes with a 64-megapixel (f/1.9) primary camera; an 8-megapixel (f/2.2, ultra wide-angle) camera; a 2-megapixel (f/2.4, telephoto) camera, and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) camera and 13-megapixel selfie camera. It is available for Rs. 11999.