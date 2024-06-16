Tech Showdown: Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G Vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion; Which Phone Should You Buy Under Rs 30,000?

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G Vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: In the competitive world of smartphones, two new contenders have emerged, eying for the top spot in the mid-range segment which includes the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G and the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion handsets.

Both smartphones promise cutting-edge technology, impressive performance, and sleek designs, making it challenging for customers to choose between them. The Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G packs a vibrant display, powerful chipset, and advanced camera features, while the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion offers a seamless user experience, robust build quality, and long-lasting battery life.

This comparison aims to simplify the decision-making process, helping you to determine which phone best suits your needs, and preferences and help you make an informed decision.

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G Vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Colour Options:

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G smartphone has two colour options: Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy. It is offered in 8GB RAM+128GB and 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage options. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion offers Hot Pink and Marshmallow Blue options and a Forest Blue colour variant. It is available in 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options.

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G Vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Price in Rs 25,000 segment

The Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G smartphone is priced at Rs 27,999 for the base 8GB RAM+128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM+256GB carries a price tag of Rs 29,999. Meanwhile, the

8GB RAM + 128GB storage variants costs Rs 22,999 while the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 24,999 in India.

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G Specifications:

The OPPO F27 Pro+ smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits peak brightness. The handset is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

The OPPO F27 Pro+ smartphone is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and Mali G68 MC4 GPU. It boasts military-grade durability with MIL-STD-810H ratings and features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for the display.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel shooter on the front.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Specifications:

The smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging support. It features an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Further, it includes a Type-C port for charging and an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset is also equipped with Dolby Atmos with Hi-res audio, ensuring an immersive audio experience.

The Motorola Edge 50 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s gen 2 CPU and has up to 12 GB of RAM and 256GB of Internal storage. It has a 6.7-inch pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of peak brightness.

The Smartphone operates on the MyUX interface which is built on the Android 14 platform. Motorola assures users of three major OS updates and four years of security patches, providing a variety of software enhancements over time.

In terms of photography, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is equipped with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It features a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.