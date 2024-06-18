Best Mobile Phone Under Rs 30,000, OPPO F27 Pro Plus, POCO F6, Specs, Price, Camera

OPPO F27 Pro+ Vs POCO F6: In the fast-paced evolving world of smartphones, two models have captured the attention of consumers: OPPO F27 Pro+ and the POCO F6. Both the handsets are two strong contenders in the mid-range segment, each featuring unique features and impressive specifications.

Let's delve into the key specifications, camera capabilities, battery life, and overall user experience of the OPPO F27 Pro+ and POCO F6, helping you make an informed decision on which smartphone is the right fit for your needs.

OPPO F27 Pro+ Vs POCO F6: Colour Options:

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G smartphone has two colour options: Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy. It is offered in 8GB RAM+128GB and 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage options. Meanwhile, the Poco F6 is offered in Titanium and Black colour options. It comes in three storage variants: 8GB+ 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB+512GB.

OPPO F27 Pro+ Vs POCO F6: Battle For Best Buy In Rs 30,000 Price Segment

The Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G smartphone is priced at Rs 27,999 for the base 8GB RAM+128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM+256GB carries a price tag of Rs 29,999. On the other hand, the Poco F6 smartphone is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB+ 256GB base model. The 12GB + 256GB model carries a price tag of Rs 31,999, whereas 12GB + 512GB is priced at Rs 33,999, respectively.

OPPO F27 Pro+ Specifications:

The OPPO F27 Pro+ smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits peak brightness. The handset is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

The OPPO F27 Pro+ smartphone is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and Mali G68 MC4 GPU. It boasts military-grade durability with MIL-STD-810H ratings and features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for the display.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel shooter on the front.

POCO F6 Specifications:

It is the first phone in the country to feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The handset sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2400 nits peak brightness.

The smartphone is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. Users can also get a 120W charger with the box. It also offers a 240Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+.

In the camera department, the POCO F6 smartphone features a 50MP primary camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 20MP shooter on the front.

On the AI front, the POCO F6 is equipped with some AI features like ‘Magic Erase’ which allows users to remove objects from photos. Furthermore, it also offers an AI bokeh feature to add bokeh effects from the gallery.

The IP64-rated smartphone supports Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Dolby Atmos, and dual stereo speakers. Moreover, it is the first phone equipped with POCO IceLoop cooling technology.