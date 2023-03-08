Best Selling Smartphones In 2022: 8 Out Of 10 Are By Apple, Check Out The List

New Delhi: Especially in light of the most recent study from Counterpoint Research, it won't be inaccurate to assert that Apple dominates the smartphone market. According to the report, Apple has taken eight of the top ten slots on the list of best-selling smartphones for 2022. It implies that the Apple iPhone 13 will be the most popular smartphone in the world in 2022.

It's interesting that only Apple and Samsung smartphones are included on the list. Eight of the ten positions are grabbed by an Apple iPhone, and the final two are by a Samsung camera. The iPhone 13, which was the best-selling smartphone in China, the US, the UK, Germany, and France, holds the top rank. (Also Read: Cyber Fraud: How To Avoid Bank-Related Scams? Follow These Tips)

The article asserts "From the time of its release in September 2021 until August 2022, the iPhone 13 remained the top smartphone every single month. Price reductions following the release of the iPhone 14 series helped the iPhone 13's sales in emerging nations even more." (Also Read: Twitter Chief Elon Musk Apologises For Mocking Former Disabled Employee In Tweet Storm)

Since its international release, the iPhone 13 has had the most sales of any smartphone. And the discounts that the iPhone 13 has been selling for at Amazon, Flipkart, and other sales are to blame for it. The iPhone 13 currently has a starting price of Rs 69,900 but is offered at a discount on e-commerce sites.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max ranks second on the list, and for the first time, the Pro Max model received more attention than the Pro model. The more recent iPhone 14 Pro is third. For the months of September, October, and November of 2022, it was the most popular smartphone model.

Early adopters and people upgrading to a more expensive iPhone model drove the sales of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The base model of the iPhone 14 Pro series has undergone significant improvements, such as dynamic island and a quicker processor, making it more appealing, according to the report.

The Samsung Galaxy A13, a low-cost Samsung phone, comes in at number four on the list, followed by five more iPhone models: the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone SE 2022. Last but not least, Samsung has once more taken the tenth position with the Galaxy A03.