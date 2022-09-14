BEWARE! Fraud can be done in the name of making Ayushman card, be careful of these three things

New Delhi: If you’re applying for an Ayushman card, you have to be very careful in the process unless you will robbed. The central government has launched Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in 2018, under which beneficiaries were given Ayushman cards. The health scheme provides poor families access to healthcare services and also offers assistance for day care procedures, including pre-existing illenesses. Under the Ayushman card, the family gets up to 5 lakhs coverage in private and public hospitals.

However, there are instances happened when the customers ensued in traps by pretending to give Aysuhman card. Here are three things from which you have to remain careful.

Don’t give sensitive details of your bank account

The scammers find ways to rob the innocents nowadays. Hence, they can try to rob people online or offline in the name of making Ayushman card. Therefore, you should never share sensitive details of your bank account. You can become a victim if you do so.

Beware from fake Kyc

Scammers are also playing the game of fake KYC for Ayushman card to rob customers. If you get calls, messages or any innovative way to complete KYC, then you mustn’t open the link at any cost.

Don’t open unsolicited links

Scammer use WhatsApp, Emails, or Messages to send innocents the link in which there will be mentioned of luring offers like opening Ayushman card without any documents. However, you should careful from these messages.