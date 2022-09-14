WhatsApp users to soon have 'search old messages by date' feature; Read HOW it will work

New Delhi: WhatsApp has announced to begin working on a feature known as ‘Search messages by date’ to allow users to jump messages archive on a specific date by tapping on a new calendar icon in the app. WhatsApp will soon roll out the new feature for people following by a beta test.

Announcing the new feature on its beta update blog WaBetaInfo, it said that WhatsApp has finally begun working on search for messages by date feature, which was abandoned two years ago. The company plans to launch the feature soon.

WhatsApp rolls out hide online status

WhatsApp has recently announced to launch new feature that allows hiding online status to some lucky beta testers. Once the feature is available for public, they can choose among various options to toggle their privacy setting.

Users just need to open WhatsApp settings> Account> Privacy and if you see “Last seen and online”, it means the feature is already available for your account. And if it’s availale, then you can choose the people that will see your last seen and online in your contact list.

However, WhatsApp hasn’t mentioned when it will release the new feature for public. They have to wait longer and keep a tab on updates for it.