हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
toll free number

Beware! Fraudsters using THESE toll-free lookalike numbers to dupe customers

Picture this, the toll-free numbers start with codes like 800, 888, 844, 855, etc., with a ‘1’ attached to it as a prefix. Generally, it looks something like 1800 223 464.

Beware! Fraudsters using THESE toll-free lookalike numbers to dupe customers

Banking frauds have increased especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to alert citizens of this country, the Reserve Bank of India has come up with a cautionary circular that is related to fraudulent methods being used by fraudsters to dupe customers and extract confidential information. Taking note of that, the State Bank of India (SBI) has further uploaded the notice on its official website to inform customers about the new fraud.

As per the circular, the fraud comes under the category of social engineering and it is done via mobile numbers which are quite similar to the toll-free numbers used by major banks. Using a very similar feature to that of Supervised Entity’s (SE) Toll-free Number, the fraudsters use phone numbers so that they can register these dubious numbers on mobile caller identification applications like TrueCaller.

Supervised Entities are seen as those institutions which possess legal credibility, be it banks, insurance companies, or other financial institutions and these frauds are made in such a way that if the victim doesn’t apply his presence of mind, he can be easily cheated by giving classified details. 

Picture this, the toll-free numbers start with codes like 800, 888, 844, 855, etc., with a ‘1’ attached to it as a prefix. Generally, it looks something like 1800 223 464.

It happens in a way that a fraudster tries to get a number which is quite similar to a toll-free number, barring prefixes. The number appears to be 800 223 464 and then he gets it registered on a caller identification application under the name of a particular supervised entity, revealed State Bank of India.

Uninformed customers can easily fall into this trap as they will call the fake number instead of the actual number for solving their queries. 

As and when the fraudster gets in touch with the customer via this fraud number, the person asks the victim to reveal sensitive information which can range from debit/credit card details, PAN card details, username, OTP, etc.

This new fraud has created a ruckus among the citizens and to tackle that, the supervised entities will take adequate actions to curb the damage done by the fraudsters as much as possible. They are spreading awareness about the whole fraud process via websites, social media, e-mails, and SMS. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
toll free numberBanking fraudsRBISBIState Bank of India
Next
Story

Samsung Independence Day Delights Sale: Check offers, discounts on smartwatches, fitness trackers and more

Must Watch

PT5M52S

In his 88-minute speech, PM Modi spoke on youth, farmers, terrorism to expansionism