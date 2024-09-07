Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2789787https://zeenews.india.com/technology/beware-google-chrome-users-cert-in-issues-urgent-warning-details-here-2789787.html
NewsTechnology
CERT-IN

Beware Google Chrome Users! CERT-IN Issues Urgent Warning: Details Here

CERT-IN has highlighted the seriousness of these vulnerabilities and warned that attackers could exploit them by luring users to malicious websites.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 08:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Beware Google Chrome Users! CERT-IN Issues Urgent Warning: Details Here File Photo

An urgent alert has been issued by The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) for google chrome users about serious new vulnerabilities. These issues known as CIVN-2024-0282 could allow remote attackers to gain authorised access to your computer.

The flaws affect Chrome versions older than 128.0.6613.119/.120 on Windows and macOS, and versions prior to 128.0.6613.119 on Linux. It's crucial to update your browser to the latest version to stay secure.

The issues identified, marked as CVE-2024-8362 and CVE-2024-7970, involve "use after free" bugs in Chrome's Web Audio component. These vulnerabilities give cybercriminals a chance to infiltrate your system and execute commands without your consent. This could allow attackers to take full control of your computer, potentially leading to data theft, malware installation, or further cyberattacks.

CERT-IN has highlighted the seriousness of these vulnerabilities and warned that attackers could exploit them by luring users to malicious websites. This type of attack, called drive-by downloading, happens when simply visiting a compromised webpage can infect your system without any additional user action.

Therefore, it's important to be cautious about the websites you visit and the links you click, especially those from unknown or suspicious sources. Google, in response to these issues has released updates to fix the vulnerabilities. CERT-IN advises users to update their browsers to the latest version as soon as possible to ensure their security.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'
DNA Video
DNA: Amit Shah releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for J&K elections
DNA Video
SEBI Officials Protest Against Chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Letter Reveals Shocking Details
DNA Video
Kashmir's Stone Pelters: From Hateful Slogans to Transformed Lives After Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Teachers in Amroha and Rampur Under Fire for Alleged Anti-Hindu Bias on Teachers' Day
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim Tensions Rise in Himachal as Thousands Demand Mosque Demolition
DNA Video
DNA: New Ramnathswami Temple opens for devotees in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's police encounters chain snatcher in Greater Noida