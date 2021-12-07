Beware! Mumbai man pays Rs 400 e-challan, loses Rs 60,000 to online fraud

New Delhi: A traffic challan for a Mumbai resident became prohibitively expensive after he lost Rs 60,000 to fraudsters. The man reportedly intended to pay his Rs 400 traffic challan, but he ended up losing much more. It's unclear how the man landed up on the incorrect website. The police have been notified of the incident.

SB Wakase, a BEST bus driver in Mumbai, said that he initially paid his Rs 400 traffic challan for his four-wheeler. The victim claims that his payment app's e-wallet did not indicate the transaction after the money was sent. He contacted the customer service number supplied to him after becoming concerned about the payment.

e-Challan fraud

"The victim dialled the number, which was answered by a fraudster posing as a customer service representative. Under the guise of refunding the money, the accused coerced the victim into sharing his debit card information, forcing him to download a remote access control application and OTPs that he had obtained. In four separate transactions, the victim lost a total of Rs 60,000,”according to a story in The Free Press Journal, a police officer stated.

Sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as sections 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by utilising computer resource) of the IT Act, have been filed with the Trombay police.

Regrettably, the report fails to explain how Wakase came to transfer the money to the incorrect address in the first place. The event has once again brought to light certain obvious faults that should not be made when doing online transactions.

-Never give out your bank account information or other sensitive information to anyone. While making a payment, no government agency will ask for your bank account information.

-Never install an app delivered to you by text message from someone you don't know. Regardless of whether you have an Android or an iPhone, you should only download programmes from the Google Play and Apple App Stores, respectively.

-Never give anyone your bank's OTP message. Only you should be able to view the OTP.

