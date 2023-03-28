Beware! Online Alcohol Orders Can Make You Victim Of Cyber Fraud; Ex-IPS Officer's Daughter Loses Rs 44,000 In Noida

New Delhi: Over the past few years, there has been a significant transformation in technology. Technology drives each and every sector. As a result, a few years ago, nobody imagined that their daily life products would be delivered with only one click. It seems that evolution is only improving at this point. But this also carries financial risks. Cyber fraud is such one.

In a recent incident, when attempting to order a few bottles of alcohol to be delivered to their home, a Greater Noida resident lost Rs 44,000 to cyber criminals.

Adhya Katyani Chauhan, a retired IPS officer's daughter, allegedly saw an online advertisement for spirits home delivery that included the address and phone number of a store in the nearby Jagat Farm market, according to an FIR filed at Beta 2 police station.

She allegedly sought to order a few Blue Label Scotch Whiskey bottles over the phone on March 6 night but was duped into paying for the alcohol in advance. The initial payment of Rs 22,000 was paid at 10.30 p.m., but a short while later, according to the complaint, the accused allegedly contacted Chauhan again and demanded that she pay the entire amount because it was late at night.

The thief allegedly demanded that the victim wait three days before receiving her money back, but the complaint claimed that because it was a UPI, it could be done right away, even on a bank holiday. But he called and abused me.

I filed a report about it on the ministry of home affairs' cybercrime portal since I thought it would be a probable fraud. I kept trying to get in touch with him, but he kept putting off the payment," the woman claimed.

Following Chauhan's complaint on March 23, an IPC section 420 and 504 SHO Beta 2 FIR was filed. Says Vinod Kumar Mishra. In the meantime, district excise officer RB Singh issued a warning against ordering alcohol online because the state does not offer such services.

Although there are more of these occurrences, we want to warn people not to fall for these online scams. In the district, there are no such online delivery providers. That is not legitimate if someone is promising to do so, according to Singh.