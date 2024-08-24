Beware! PIB Alerts Public To New India Post PAN Card Scam: Here’s How To Verify SMS Authenticity

New Delhi: A fake SMS warning customers that their India Post Payments Bank account will be blocked within 24 hours unless they update their PAN card is making the rounds on social media. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit has confirmed that this message is not genuine and is falsely claiming to be from India Post.

They stressed that India Post does not send notifications about PAN card updates and urged the public to be vigilant and cautious about these deceptive messages.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), PIB Fact Check stated, “Claim: The customer’s India Post Payments bank account will be blocked within 24 hours if their Pan card is not updated. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake @IndiaPostOffice never sends any such messages Never share your personal & bank details with anyone.”

What Is the Fake SMS Spreading on Social Media?

“India Post Payment Bank KYC Login Dear user your India post payment bank account has been blocked today please updated your PAN Card immediately click here the link- http//surl.li/iccpf. PIB Fact Check, the government agency that debunks fake news and misinformation, has confirmed that this message is false.

To protect yourself from scams, follow these precautions:

- Verify Information Through Official Channels: Contact the company directly via their official website or phone number if you receive a message that seems to be from them.

- Avoid Clicking on Links: Do not click on links in unexpected or suspicious messages, as they could be phishing attempts.

- Exercise Caution with Unexpected Messages: Be wary of texts from unknown senders or organisations you don't usually interact with.

- Never Share Personal Information via SMS: Do not share sensitive details like bank account numbers or passwords through text messages.

- Report Suspicious Messages: Report any fraudulent SMS to your mobile service provider and relevant authorities.