Beware! WhatsApp messages on COVID-19 vaccine are fake: Here’s how to find out

WhatsApp has become a den for fake news circulation as a lot of cases have been reported recently on lies spread with malicious intentions on these platforms. Nowadays, a viral message on COVID-19 vaccine is doing rounds on the messaging platform, especially after the government announced that citizens above 18 years of age can register for the vaccination.

Some of the messages being circulated are genuine, while others are said to be false and could potentially cause unnecessary panic amongst beneficiaries.

A message claiming that COVID-19 vaccine should be avoided during periods for women. The message further said that the vaccination should be avoided by women five days before and after the period as their immunity is low during the period which is false as there is no such thing in the first place, according to a report.

All citizens are hereby advised to not forward any WhatsApp messages on the Coronavirus vaccine without verifying with the relevant authorities. Also, forwarding messages that lead to undue panic may also land the individual involved in jail. The Government of India has also requested citizens across the country to rely on official government channels for information on the Coronavirus vaccine, and pandemic.

Another message claiming that the COVID-19 vaccine can be booked through WhatsApp is also fake as the government has already clarified that, “Beware of fake Corona vaccine appointment messages via WhatsApp”, said the official account of HP State Cyber Crime Police Station while reiterating that COVID-19 vaccination appointment can only be booked through the CoWIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app.”

It is therefore advisable to stay cautious when it comes to implementing after reading these fake messages. A lot of authentic websites have time and again proved that these messages circulated on WhatsApp are fake and should not be trusted.

