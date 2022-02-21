Beware! WhatsApp's red heart emojis to girls may land you in jail, here's how

New Delhi: According to reports, Saudi Arabia would punish WhatsApp users who send the'red heart' emoji to others. According to the Saudi newspaper Okaz (via Gulf Times), residents who are found guilty of sending the red heart emoji face up to two years in prison and a fine of up to SAR 100,000. (roughly Rs 20 lakhs). In a statement to the outlet, Moataz Kutbi, a member of Saudi Arabia's Anti-Fraud Association, stated that sending'red hearts' on WhatsApp might be considered a "harassment offence." It appears that the country has not prohibited the use of emoji; however, if the user believes that the use is wrong, he or she can register a complaint.

Kutubi, a member of the Saudi Anti-Fraud Association, went on to say, "According to the anti-harassment system [of Saudi Arabia], harassment is defined as any statement, act, or gesture with a sexual connotation made by a person towards any other that touches his/her body or honour or infringes his/her modesty by any means, including modern technology." This contains (emojis) associated with sexual connotations according to social convention, such as red hearts and red roses."

The member further advised against engaging in talks (even on WhatsApp) without the approval of the other user. It appears that the anti-harassment policy extends to emojis that represent other sexual innuendos. According to the report, a repeat infraction could result in a fine of up to SAR 300,000 (approximately Rs 60 lakh) and five years in prison.

Meanwhile, in another WhatsApp-related development, the platform is working on a new feature that would allow administrators more control over group chats. The WhatsApp Community appears to be a grouping of groups into a single community where administrators will be given unique tools. Another upgrade is in the works that will allow group managers to delete any messages in the group chat.

Live TV

#mute