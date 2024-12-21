Beware! YouTube To Ban Videos With Clickbait Titles And Thumbnails In India; Know Reason Here

YouTube Clickbait Videos: YouTube is gearing up to implement stricter measures targeting misleading content created by Indian users. In the coming months, the video platform is likely to remove videos that feature misleading titles and thumbnails to attract viewers in the country.

As we all know that, the clickbait titles and thumbnails have long been a frustration for YouTube viewers. This move is a part of YouTube's effort to ensure viewers have a trustworthy experience when they visit the platform, particularly for news and current events. Looking ahead, the company is expected to use AI tools to combat videos with misleading titles and thumbnails.

In a blog post, YouTube stated that. "This can leave viewers feeling tricked, frustrated, or even misled—particularly in moments when they come to YouTube in search for important or timely information".

"A video title saying “the president resigned!” where the video doesn’t address the president’s resignation," the company added in its post citing an example. This example would fall under the category of "egregious clickbait."

What is 'Egregious Clickbait'?

Google defines egregious clickbait content as videos with titles or thumbnails that make promises or claims not fulfilled in the video itself, particularly when it comes to content related to breaking news or current events. The company noted that this gradual rollout is designed to provide creators with time to adjust to the new guidelines.

Earlier, a popular video platform YouTube focused on removing videos that violate the new policy without issuing strikes against creators' channels.

What YouTube Is Doing To Tackle 'Egregious Clickbait' Content?

YouTube has announced plans to penalize content creators in India for sharing misleading content. However, the platform will provide creators with a grace period to adapt to the new guidelines. During this transition, content violating YouTube's updated policy will be removed without triggering a strike.

YouTube Strike Policy

YouTube enforces its first strike when a video violating its policies is published within a week. This strike restricts content creators from uploading or livestreaming videos, scheduling posts, and managing playlists. If a second strike occurs within 90 days of the first, creators face a two-week suspension from posting videos. A third strike within the same 90-day window can result in the permanent removal of the channel.