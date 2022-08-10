New Delhi: Amazon Great Freedom festival sale is offering heavy discounts on iPhone 12 & iPhone 13 on the last day. The e-commerce website has slashed the prices of these iPhones in the sale and is offering massive discounts with bank offers. Both phones have identical specs, however, the newer iPhone 13 model has a slightly different rear design and a rather strong A15 Bionic CPU.

iPhone 12 specs and discounted price

The iPhone 12 (128GB) is offered for Rs 60,900 (MRP Rs 69,900) in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, and shoppers may choose between Purple and White colours.

Readers should be aware that Amazon is now running a promotion to reduce the current price. Buyers can also trade in their old Android and iOS cell phones for up to Rs 12,750 in exchange value.

iPhone 13 specs and discounted price

iPhone 13 is available in two versions - 128 GB and 256 GB at prices between Rs 68,000 to 72,000. They are available in Green, Midnight, and Sierra Blue. While iPhone 13 pro max is available at Rs 1,25,900 in Sierra Blue with a 10% discount. The iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 68,900, compared to the MRP of Rs 79,900. It is available in red, blue, green, black, white, and pink.

Both handsets - iPhone 12 & iPhone 13 have the same camera specifications, however, iPhone 13 has more functions. There is a cinematic option that allows users to take videos with a hazy background on iPhone 13. It is simply a video portrait mode.

Overall, the iPhone 13 outperforms the iPhone 12 in many areas, so if you can afford it, go with the latest device. If cameras are important to you, you should consider the iPhone 13 over the iPhone 12.