Big Leak! OnePlus 9RT to launch on October 15: Check features and more

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has revealed that it is soon going to launch the OnePlus 9RT against the T versions of iPhones. The OnePlus 9R variant was scheduled to launch in October.

It has now been revealed that the OnePlus 9RT will launch on October 15 with a minor upgrade to 9R along with a few changes.

A leakster named OnLeaks had posted on Twitter revealing the launch date of the OnePlus 9RT. If this comes out true, then it will coincide with iPhone 13 series availability in India. The latest iPhone launch will happen tonight at 10.30 PM IST.

As per the rumours, the OnePlus 9RT is expected to come with a 6.55-inch Samsung E3 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip which is seen on the OnePlus 9R after a few changes.

In terms of selfies and videos, the OnePlus 9RT is expected to come with a 50MP main camera (like the Nord 2), a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP B&W sensor. It will have a 16MP front camera. The smartphone will come with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, Android 11 with OxygenOS 12. In terms of price, It is likely to come under Rs 40,000, much like the 9R and the Nord 2.

Live TV

#mute