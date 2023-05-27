Big Update! Shopkeepers Can No Longer Ask For Mobile Number Before Generating Bill

New Delhi: Do you find it annoying when store owners want your mobile number in order to generate something? Now that the government has spoken out against it, shops won't bother you with your mobile number anymore. Considering the increase in online scams, providing your mobile number could make it available to scammers who frequently use WhatsApp and mobile phones to conduct these scams.

According to Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has issued a warning requesting shops not to require customers to provide their personal contact information for certain services.

According to a PTI article, numerous customers have claimed that businesses will not give services until they share their contact information, which is why this advise was released.

The Secretary clarified that merchants frequently demand consumers' personal contact information before issuing a bill. This, however, is viewed as unfair and violates the Consumer Protection Act. Retailers should not be gathering this data, as doing so unfairly limits customers.

Speaking to reporters, the Secretary emphasised that this was wrong.

"Sellers claim that until personal contact information is given, they cannot generate the bill. According to the Consumer Protection Act, this is an unfair and restrictive trade practise, and the Secretary claimed that there was no justification for the information's collection.