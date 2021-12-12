Birthday boy Yuvraj Singh announces launch of his NFT collection with Colexion

New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh has become the latest Indian celebrity to jump on the NFT bandwagon. The former Indian team batsman will launch his non-fungible token (NFT) collection in partnership with Colexion, a licensed NFT marketplace.

Singh’s upcoming NFT collection is expected to be launched on Christmas, December 25, 2021. Besides Yuvraj, Colexion also hosts NFTs of several other sportsperson including Indian billiards player Pankaj Advani, Australian cricket all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, and former New Zealand cricket team captain Brendon McCullum.

So far, more than 30 celebrities have launched their digital collectables with Colexion, the company said. These celebrities include music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, cricketers Varun Chakravarthy and Dwayne Bravo, among others.

Abhay Aggarwal, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Colexion, said in a statement, “It is a pleasure to have a cricketer like Yuvraj Singh on board. We are creating interesting digital spaces for him to engage with his fans who will now be able to ‘own’ special moments of his career.”

“NFTs in cricket allows us to connect with our fans like never before. I am happy to partner with Colexion and share precious tokens from my cricketing journey with those who have loved and encouraged me every step of the way. Developing a digital avatar to be able to connect and share our love for cricket is a powerful concept, and Colexion has enabled me to take my first steps in this world,” Singh was quoted as saying by The Hindu BusinessLine. Also Read: Microsoft fixes Teams bug that prevented 911 calls on Android: Report

Besides launching NFT with Colexion, Yuvraj Singh has also recently invested in the licensed NFT marketplace, according to the company’s statement. Also Read: PM Narendra Modi's Twitter account hacked? Here’s what hackers shared

