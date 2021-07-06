हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bitcoin

Bitcoin, ether prices continue to fall, below 40% in Q2

Bitcoin prices continued to see a downfall this week and remained under the $34000-mark on Tuesday. Ether was also down over 1% to $2,234, CoinDesk data showed. 

Bitcoin slumped 1.89 percent in the last 24 hours to $33,813.12 on July 6. Due to the crackdown against cryptocurrencies across the globe, it has seen a downward trend from mid-April. Bitcoin fell around 40 percent in the second quarter, one of the largest quarterly declines in the history of cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, other virtual tokens like Cardano saw a slight gain in margins as it was up at $1.42 whereas Uniswap increased by 4% to $21.2. Uniswap volume surged over 50% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin prices witnessed a slump with almost 50% from its mid-April high after questions were raised on its energy consumption by Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk along with a clampdown from China.

