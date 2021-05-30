हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bitcoin

Bitcoin falls 5.2% to $33,849, Ether down 6.3%

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 6.26% to $2,262.06 on Saturday, losing $151.11 from its previous close.  Bitcoin, the world`s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 47.8% from the year`s high of $64,895.22 on April 14.

Bitcoin falls 5.2% to $33,849, Ether down 6.3%

Bitcoin dipped 5.16% to $33,849.47 at 18:00 GMT on Saturday, losing $1,842.99 from its previous close.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 6.26% to $2,262.06 on Saturday, losing $151.11 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world`s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 47.8% from the year`s high of $64,895.22 on April 14.

It has been less volatile in the past week but losses this month have been heavy at 38%, driven by growing regulatory pressures on the sector. It is trading at levels last seen in January and at roughly half its peak value.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BitcoinCryptocurrencyetheriumEtherblockchain
Next
Story

Google alert! Free unlimited ‘Photos’ storage ending June 1, here’s how to download all your photos at once

Must Watch

PT15M48S

Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: What is Sushil Kumar hiding?