Bitcoin falls 8.9% to $34,156

Bitcoin fell by 8.9% to $34,156 at 1000 GMT on Sunday, losing $3,344.54 from its previous close.
Bitcoin, the world`s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 47.4% from this year`s peak of $64,895.22 on April 14.
Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 11.5% to $2,031.96 on Sunday, down $264.35 from its previous close.
