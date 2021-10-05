हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bitcoin hits $50,000 for first time in four weeks

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency by market value, rose above the $50,000 mark for the first time in four weeks on Tuesday, adding to a series of gains since the start of October.

The cryptocurrency fell below that level on September 7 amid a broader selloff in shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain related firms that day. It continued to fall in September, hitting a low of $40,596 on September 21.

On Tuesday, Bitcoin rose as much as 2.35% to hit $50,398.10.

Cryptocurrency investment products and funds recorded inflows for a seventh straight week, as institutional investors warmed to more supportive statements from regulators, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday.

