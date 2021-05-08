Bitcoin scam alert! Twitter handle of THIS company briefly hacked to fraud people

Bitcoin scams are increasing at an alarming rate across the world. In one such case, scamsters hacked Realme India’s official support Twitter handle to coordinate a cryptocurrency scam. However, the company got back access to its handle in no time, thereby diminishing the impact of the scam.

Twitter account with the handle @realmecareIN was temporarily hacked. Scammers changed the Twitter handle’s name to a stylish version of Tesla, the electronic car manufacturing company owned by Elon Musk.

Since Musk and Tesla are propagators of cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, hackers misused the official verified mark on the Realme’s support to conduct the scam. They lured people from Musk’s tweets into the scam by tweeting, “Win a lot of Bcoins in our broadcast. We start in 3 minutes.”

“Tesla goes beyond the usual understanding of decentralization. And think we have something to surprise you today,” another malicious tweet read. In its official response, Realme said that company has been monitoring the development of realme India Twitter support account. Realme has also assured that the company is investigating the matter internally.

On Twitter, tipster Ishan Agarwal shared the news with several screenshots of the malicious posts posted by Realme India online support’s hacked account that was changed to ‘T e s l a’ by hackers.

Realme India Support has now deleted all the malicious tweets after the account was restored by Twitter. Currently, the last tweet on its feed is from April 15.