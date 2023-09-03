Bizarre: Woman Steals iPhone 14 By Chewing Security Wire; Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: People are excited to get their hands on the iPhone 14, one of the most sought-after cell phones in the world. However, others go beyond the pale and use dishonest tactics to obtain the gadget. The theft of the iPhone 14 from retailers has occurred on a number of occasions in the past. And yet another incident involving a lady chewing through the security cable of the shop to steal an iPhone 14 Plus has come to light online. You did read that correctly.

The woman, who goes by the surname Qiu, is a resident of Fujian province in southeast China, according to a report in South China Morning Post. She chewed on the security cable of an iPhone 14 Plus before stealing it.



The incident was captured on camera, and a video of it has gone viral in China. She stole a phone that was valued at 7,000 yuan, or roughly 79,749 Indian rupees.

Qiu stopped in front of the display stand and reached over the counter to put her hand on the phone, as seen on store surveillance tape. She then gave the gadget a closer look and began to gnaw on the security cable that was there to protect it.

She bit off the cable completely, put the phone in her bag, and walked out of the store. Qiu attempted to bite the cord off while pretending to browse the phone like a regular user to avoid drawing attention to herself.

According to the store manager, the report also states that an alarm was activated during the incident. However, the employees took no action because they saw nothing peculiar when they approached the woman.

The store employees noticed the missing phone and the chewed-off cord when the woman left the store carrying the iPhone in her bag. After calling the police, the woman was apprehended 30 minutes after the crime was committed.