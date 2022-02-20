BlackBerry smartphones coming back again? Here's what you need to know

New Delhi: OnwardMobility, a startup tech company, has verified that ambitions to bring a Blackberry 5G handset to market are definitely gone. Kevin Michaluk, the founder of the recently relaunched Crackberry blog, revealed in a report that the company will close its doors, along with plans for a modern smartphone with a physical keyboard.

"We want to express our gratitude to you all for your unwavering support since we initially founded OnwardMobility. "However, it is with great sadness that we announce that OnwardMobility will be shutting down, and we will no longer be developing an ultra-secure smartphone with a physical keyboard," states the official website of OnwardMobility.

The Texas-based startup company lost its right to use the trademarked 'Blackberry' name on their planned 5G gadget earlier this month. With an Android-based, Wi-Fi-enabled algorithm, OnwardMobility hoped to revitalise the famous phone portfolio. They haven't said why it's shutting down or whether the project will be cancelled altogether.

While no photographs of the 5G Blackberry have been revealed, speculations say that the phone was inspired by the Priv, an Android-based slider phone debuted in late 2015. Before focusing on software development, Blackberry Ltd only released one Android handset.

Blackberry Ltd shut off legacy services for outdated phones running their OS in January. The Canadian firm was a pioneer in the smartphone market, introducing a physical QWERTY keyboard to mobile devices as well as crucial applications like Blackberry Messenger. It also included a Balance feature, which allowed users to move between their professional and personal profiles to ensure they were obtaining the correct information.

Another wonderful feature was the Blackberry hub, which gathered all of your emails, texts, and social networking updates in one spot and provided context-sensitive features to help you manage incoming traffic.

In 2016, the company stopped manufacturing mobile devices and instead focused on providing software services to TCL. The deal was supposed to finish in 2020, but it didn't.

