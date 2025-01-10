Advertisement
Blinkit Now Offers Laptops, Monitors, And Printers – Delivered In 10 Minutes

Blinkit has launched its electronics delivery service in major cities like Delhi NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Lucknow. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
Image Credit: @albinder/X

New Delhi: Blinkit, the quick-commerce giant famous for delivering groceries and essentials in minutes, is taking a big leap into the world of electronics. CEO Albinder Dhindsa recently shared the news on X and announced that users can now order laptops, monitors, printers and other electronic items through the platform, all delivered to their doorstep in just 10 minutes.

"We're expanding our electronics range to cover more use cases and have partnered up with leading brands in this category," Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

Dhindsa mentioned that Blinkit will now offer a range of electronic products from top brands, including:

  • Laptops from HP
  • Monitors from Lenovo, Zebronics, and MSI
  • Printers from Canon and HP

Blinkit has launched its electronics delivery service in major cities like Delhi NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Lucknow. Most orders will be handled by their large order fleet, with plans to introduce more brands and products in the near future. This expansion comes as India’s quick commerce industry experiences intense competition among key players like Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto, BigBasket, and Flipkart's Minutes.

