Whatsapp

Blocked on WhatsApp? Here are the easy tips and tricks to find out

Due to not getting the notification of being blocked, it is not known whether you have been blocked or not.

Blocked on WhatsApp? Here are the easy tips and tricks to find out

WhatsApp Messenger, or simply WhatsApp is the easiest, cheapest and popular way to communicate with others but at times people block each other for some reason. Due to not getting the notification of being blocked, it is not known whether you have been blocked or not.

Let us tell you those tools with the help of which you can easily find out whether someone has blocked you or not.

Profile picture: The first information can be found by whether someone has blocked you on WhatsApp or not is their profile picture that won't show. As soon as you open the box for chatting with someone, his/her profile picture starts showing. If you do not see this photo or you see a very old photo it is to be understood that you have been blocked.

Online status: Your contact list usually shows the online status of all the people. If you suspect that someone has blocked you, then their online status will not be visible.

Whatsapp call: Blocking can also be detected in this easy way. If you make a WhatsApp call to someone and you are not getting the answer, then it is very likely that you have been blocked. However, you will definitely hear a ringing tone during the calling. But there is no possibility of getting a call picked up.

Double mark or blue mark: Usually, if you send WhatsApp message to someone, then you can see a double tick or blue tick after the message has been sent or read respectively. But if you are blocked, you will always see a single tick mark on sending messages.

WhatsApp is a cross-platform messaging and voice over IP service that allows users to send text messages and voice messages, make voice and video calls, and share images, documents, user locations, and other media.

Whatsapp
