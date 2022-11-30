topStoriesenglish
Bluebugging: A step-by-step guide to check whether your Bluetooth is hacked or not

"Blue bugging," is a method of attacking your device via Bluetooth.

New Delhi: Bluetooth is a wireless technology that enables people to use their mobile devices for audio, navigation, and more while remaining hands-free. Numerous products, including computers, iPads, headphones, mobile phones, and laptops, have Bluetooth enabled, which can be an invitation for hackers to breach this feature. But just like WiFi, Bluetooth is a target for hackers who want to access your gadgets and steal your personal information. Most of us always have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled on our gadgets since they are so convenient. However, this could make us vulnerable to "blue bugging," a method of attacking your device via Bluetooth.

When it should only be activated when necessary, most individuals always leave their Bluetooth on. This is far simpler said than done, so it is unlikely to be followed.

Here's how to check whether your Bluetooth is safe or not:

- Strange and inappropriate pop-ups

- Battery draining quickly

- Bluetooth devices are getting hot

- Continuously getting unusual alerts on your device

- Distressing performance 

What is Bluebugging?

After seeing how simple Bluejacking and BlueSnarfing Bluetooth attacks might be executed, hackers created this exploit. To create a backdoor on a victim's phone or laptop, BlueBugging employs Bluetooth (AT&T Cybersecurity). The attacker can examine all of the data on your device in addition to being able to hijack Bluetooth devices.

Once a device is infiltrated, hackers can listen to calls and read texts. As a result, acquiring a secret OTP could be simple once a phone has been blue-bugged. Hackers use Bluetooth on smartphones and other devices to pry into sensitive data.

