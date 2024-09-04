Boat Nirvana Ivy TWS Earbuds Launched In India With ‘Ring Your Buds’ Feature Under Rs 3,000; Check Specs

Boat Nirvana Ivy TWS Earbuds India Launch: Boat has Launched the Nirvana Ivy TWS earbuds in the Indian market. The newly launched earbuds are available in Gunmetal Black, Gunmetal White, and Quartz Cyan colour options.

The company claims that the Nirvana Ivy TWS earbuds come with 360-degree Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking to create a lifelike sound environment. The Nirvana earbuds offer 50dB hybrid active noise cancellation to block outside noise while listening to music or watching movies.

Boat Nirvana Ivy TWS Earbuds Price And Availability:

The TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 2,999 in the country. Consumers can purchase the earbuds through the Boat website, Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales from Today.

Boat Nirvana Ivy TWS Earbuds Specifications:

The earbuds house a 11mm dynamic drivers along with the AI-powered ENC driver ensures crystal clear voice calls by removing any background noise and traffic noise. It is important to note that the Nirvana Ivy TWS earbuds come with a ‘Ring Your Buds’ feature to quickly locate your earbuds.

The case is equipped with a 400mAh battery and a USB Type-C port for charging while each earbud packs a 40mAh battery. The Boat Nirvana Ivy boasts a total playtime of up to 50 hours. Each earbud provides up to 11 hours of playtime with ANC turned off, and up to 7 hours with ANC on. Adding further, the earbuds feature an ASAP Charge function, offering 240 minutes of playtime with just a quick 10-minute charge.

These devices come with an IPX4-rated dust- and water-resistant build. Moreover, the in-ear detection feature in Boat Nirvana Ivy assists users in playback control, pausing and resuming audio as the earbuds are removed or worn. It also offers multi-device connectivity, Google Fast Pair and Battery percentage indicator.