boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ In-ear wireless earphones launched; know features and price

boat

New Delhi: boAt has launched Rockerz 255 Pro+ wireless in-ear earphones in the Indian markets. These earphones are based on a neckband design and are ergonomically designed.

The boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ is the successor to popular Rockerz 255. The earphones get 10mm drivers which support AAC/SBC/aptX codec for rich music playback. The earphones get boAt's signature sound as well. The earphones are powered by Qualcomm's aptX technology and also gets Bluetooth 5.0 which enables it to connect instantly and supports dual pairing.

The earphones support noise cancellation technology.  boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ claims a battery life of 40 hours with a full charge and gets Type-c port for charging duties. It takes 60 minutes to charge it completely.

The earphones get ASAP Fast Charge Technology which promises a playback of 10 hours with just 10 minutes of charging. 

 

boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ gets IPX7 certification which makes it water and dust resistant.

 boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ is priced at Rs. 1,499.

Tags:
boatboAt Rockerz 255 Pro+
