Apple Inc

Apple sues Israeli spyware firm for targeting its users

 The iPhone maker said it is also seeking to ban NSO Group from using any Apple software, services or devices to prevent further abuse

Apple Inc said on Tuesday (November 23) it has filed a lawsuit against Israeli cyber firm NSO Group and its parent company OSY Technologies for the surveillance and targeting of Apple users with its Pegasus spyware. The iPhone maker said it is also seeking to ban NSO Group from using any Apple software, services or devices to prevent further abuse.

Apple IncOSY TechnologiesNSO GroupSpywarePEGASUS
