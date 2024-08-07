BSNL 5G Live Trial: Check Which City in India Is Offering Services Quickly; How To Order 5G And 4G SIM

BSNL 5G Trial Live: After Jio, Airtel, and VI increased the prices of their mobile recharge plans, BSNL is now becoming more active to give tough competition to private telecom operators. BSNL is working on improving its services across the country. According to reports, BSNL has made 15,000 new 4G towers live nationwide.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that 80,000 towers would be installed by the end of October, with an additional 21,000 to be completed by March next year. Hence, the one lakh towers of the 4G network will be installed by March 2025. He also highlighted that 5G can be utilized on the existing 4G core, and efforts are being made to modify the towers accordingly for 5G services.

In the major development, India's telecom startups and companies have begun discussions with the government telecom company BSNL to conduct live 5G trials. These trials may start in about one to three months and will also focus on private networks (CNPN).

All the developments in the technology cause tension for Jio and Airtel, as they are currently the only providers of 5G services in India. If BSNL enters the market, then it will give tough competition to Jio and Airtel. Hence, these telecom operators may lose their customers.

Which Cities Will Have 5G?

This project will primarily use the 700 MHz band available to BSNL and is proposed to be conducted in locations such as Connaught Place in Delhi, government offices and campuses in Bangalore, around the Sanchar Bhawan and JNU campus in the national capital, IIT Delhi, parts of Chennai, India Habitat Centre or parts of Gurgaon, IIT Hyderabad campus, and other areas.

Live 5G Trial

The Director General of the Voice of Indian Communication Technology Enterprises (VoICE), R.K. Bhatnagar, said, "BSNL is ready to provide spectrum, towers, battery/power supply, and other infrastructure. Now, they want live 5G trials that can be used by the general public."

VoICE is an organization that includes many Indian telecom companies. Some of the major companies involved are Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tejas Networks, VNL, United Telecoms, Coral Telecom, and HFCL. These companies work together and support each other.

Companies Proposals For 5G Project In India

Several Indian companies like Lekha Wireless, Galore Networks, Wellmeni, W4S Labs, Suktha Consulting, Coral Telecom, Amantya Technologies, VVDN, Bharat RAN Consortium, Signaltron, and Resonon have proposed conducting these trials.

These companies will work on areas such as voice, video, and data services based on 5G or 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), network slicing tests, Private Automatic Branch Exchange (PABX), and easy communication on mobile phones.

How To Order BSNL 4G, 5G SIM Online

Step 1: Go to https://prune.co.in/

Step 2: Click on ‘Buy SIM card’ and select India.

Step 3: Choose your operator, BSNL, and select your FRC plan.

Step 4: Enter all the required details and the OTP.

Step 5: Add your address and follow the on-screen instructions.

Notably, the SIM card will be delivered within the next 90 minutes with on-the-spot activation and doorstep KYC. Currently, this service is available for BSNL in Haryana (Gurugram) and Uttar Pradesh (Ghaziabad).