BSNL 5G SIM First Look Wait Over: Viral Video Shows Unboxing Ahead Of Roll Out; Watch

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is gearing up for a nationwide 5G rollout in the coming years after many delays. The public sector enterprise has been working to test its infra for the 4G and 5G rollout. According to a report by the Voice of Indian Communication Technology Enterprises (VoICE), a group of indigenous telecom companies is also ready to offer 5G trials for public use using the BSNL infra. This industry group includes Tata Consultancy, Tejas Networks, VNL, United Telecom, Coral Telecom, and HFCL. They are set to conduct 5G trials using the BSNL network.

The government has allocated spectrum bands of 700MHz, 2200MHz, 3300MHz, and 26GHz to BSNL. With this spectrum, BSNL will provide 4G and 5G networks across the country.

Amid this, a video has gone viral purportedly from a BSNL office in Maharashtra in which the employees can be seen unboxing the sim pocket. In the viral video, the BSNL SIMs can be seen with the 5G logo. While it's not clear whether these SIMs are testing SIM cards or for the public rollout the company is yet to start 5G and 4G services. Zee News has not verified the video independently. It can be seen that 5G ready is written on the SIM. This means, these SIM cards are capable of supporting 5G connectivity as and when the BSNL rolls out faster internet services.

The 5G trials will take place at popular spots in Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai. The specific locations include the Sarkari Indoor Office in Bengaluru, Sarkari Office in Bengaluru, multiple centres in Delhi like Sanchar Bhawan, Connaught Place, JNU Campus and IIT Delhi, India Habitat Centre in Delhi, selected locations in Gurugram and IIT Hyderabad.