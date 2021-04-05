BSNL Bharat Fibre discontinues 2 broadband plans: Check others plans and offers

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) comes with a lot of fiber internet services. However, this time they have discontinued some of their several fiber plans.

Last year, the telecom company started four fiber plans which include Fibre Basic, Fibre Value, Fibre Premium, and Fibre Ultra.

From April 4, BSNL has decided to continue with two of its plans, i.e. Fibre Basic Plus and Fibre Premium Plus. They have stopped the other two plans which are Fibre Value Plus and Fibre Ultra Plus.

The Fibre Basic Plus plan costs Rs 599 per month (exclusive of taxes) and the Fibre Premium Plus plan costs Rs 1,277 per month (exclusive of taxes).

BSNL Fibre Basic Plus broadband plan offers up to 60 Mbps downloading/uploading speeds and 3.3TB or 3,300GB of data with this plan. It also provides unlimited calling.

Meanwhile, the BSNL Fibre Premium Plus broadband plan costs Rs 1,277 per month (exclusive of taxes) and offers up to 200 Mbps downloading/uploading speeds and 3.3TB or 3,300GB data with this plan.

