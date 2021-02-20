BSNL brings the cheapest recharge plan, unlimited calls and data for just Rs 47

The government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a cheaper recharge plan with a new First Recharge (FRC) of Rs 47 for the prepaid subscribers, which is applicable to new customers who are going to recharge for the first time.

The plan comes with voice calling, data, and SMS benefits for 28 days. This move by BSNL is aimed at increasing their subscriber base which currently stands between 110-120 million.

In terms of subscriber base, BSNL is fourth in ranking which is below Vodafone Idea and the gap between the country’s third-largest and fourth-largest telcos is huge. As of December 31, 2020, Vi's subscriber base stood at 269.8 million.

This new offer comes with unlimited voice calling benefits (on-net/off-net/local/STD) in Home LSA and national roaming, including MTNL roaming areas- Mumbai and Delhi.

It also comes with 14GB of data and 100 SMSes per day. BSNL says the freebies will be valid for a period of 28 days. With just Rs 47, new BSNL customers will be able to enjoy an unlimited combo plan.

The company further said that other terms and conditions are as per the premium per minute plan PV 107. This means the FRC 47 offers an initial plan validity of 100 days, after which customers will have to perform another recharge to keep their BSNL SIM card active.

FRC 47 has been introduced as a promotional offer applicable till March 31, 2021, and will be available for new users in Chennai and Tamil Nadu Telecom Circle. However, it is expected that soon it can be launched in other circles as well.