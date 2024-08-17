BSNL Offers Cheapest 2GB Per Day Data Plan With 1 Month Validity; Price, Benefits Compared Vs Airtel Plan

BSNL vs Airtel: In the competitive market of mobile recharge plans offered by Jio, Airtel, Vi, and others, the focus has now shifted towards BSNL. While all other leading telecom companies have increased the prices of their mobile recharge plans, BSNL remains the only company offering plans at affordable rates without raising prices.

Notably, while all the companies vie for the attention of cost-conscious customers, BSNL’s budget-friendly plan stands out against Airtel's offerings by providing the cheapest 2GB per day data plan, making it a compelling choice for those looking to maximize their data usage without breaking the bank.

BSNL 2GB Data Per Day at Rs 229

This recharge plan offers unlimited voice calls, including local and STD, to any network within the Home LSA and during national roaming, covering the MTNL network in Mumbai and Delhi.

Users also get unlimited data, with speeds reduced to 80 kbps after consuming 2 GB per day, along with 100 SMS per day. As a special benefit, the plan includes access to a PWA gaming service for one month. Similar to Jio, Airtel, and Vi, this BSNL plan also provides complimentary SMS, allowing users to send 100 free SMS daily.

Recharge Plans Comparison

Plan BSNL 2GB Data Per Day at Rs 229 Airtel 2GB Data Per Day at Rs 379 Price Rs 229 Rs 379 Data 2GB per day, unlimited data with 80 kbps after limit 2GB per day, unlimited 5G data beyond plan limit in 5G network coverage areas Calls Unlimited voice calls (local, STD, national roaming on MTNL network) Unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls SMS 100 SMS per day 100 SMS per day Special Benefit Access to PWA gaming service for one month Free Hello Tunes on Wynk, access to Wynk Music (music, HelloTunes, podcasts) Validity Not specified One month

Airtel 2GB Data Per Day at Rs 379

This plan provides 2GB of data per day along with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, all with a validity of one month at Rs 379. It also includes 100 SMS per day, ensuring you stay connected without any extra costs. An added benefit is the provision of unlimited 5G data, which can be used beyond your plan limit in areas with 5G network coverage.

Additionally, the plan offers free Hello Tunes on Wynk, allowing you to set one tune per month, and access to Wynk Music, where you can enjoy a variety of music, HelloTunes, and podcasts.