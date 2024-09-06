BSNL Giving Rs 50,000 Per Month, Rs 35 Lakh Advance For Installing Roof-Top Telecom Tower? Check What The Company Said

New Delhi: If you have got any viral message purportedly being sent by State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), offering you a lucrative Rs 50,000 per month and an advance amount of Rs 35 lakh for installing BSNL tower in your roof-top, you are actually targeted by scamsters.

A fake website, https://bsnltowerindia.com/page/about-us.html, is doing the rounds in the social media which is claiming the above payment. The plans on this fake website mentions three packages for tower installation --One is rural package, second is semi-urban package and third is urban package.

Among the several list of documents that the fake website is demanding is --self attested copy of Voter ID, self attested copy of PAN card, self attested passport size photograph, copy of property related documents and copy of bank statements of last 6 months.

BSNL has asked its customers to be careful, stating that it is a fake website which has no connection with the telecom company. Customers have also been alerted that the fake website is asking for money or personal information in lieu of setting up 5G towers.

__

_ FRAUDULENT WEBSITE ALERT _



Website : https://t.co/HYcATi82xW does not belong to BSNL.



Stay Alert, Stay Safe: Don't Fall for Fake Websites! Double-Check Before You Proceed.



For latest updates kindly visit our official website: https://t.co/kvXWJQYHLt pic.twitter.com/LGR8YDfcwY September 4, 2024



You can also get such viral messages fact-checked by PIB. Here Is How To Do That

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.