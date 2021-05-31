BSNL launches new broadband plan at Rs 499: Check other revised plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with a new broadband plan for new customers. Priced at Rs 499, the plan offers 10 Mbps download speed up to 40GB for Andaman and Nicobar circle. This should not create confusion that the Rs 499 plan is only applicable in Andamans but it is for all new BSNL fiber broadband customers for six months after which they are migrated to the 150GB plan.

In April, BSNL brought back the promotional pan India broadband plans till July 2021. Besides that, BSNL has revised several plans in Andaman and Nicobar.

Let’s take a quick look at the revised plans for Andaman and Nicobar circle.

Revised BSNL FTTH broadband plans for Andaman and Nicobar circle

BSNL FTTH broadband plans in Andaman and Nicobar will come up with more speeds from June 1 and the different speeds include: 150GB, 225GB, 300GB, 450GB, 750GB, 1200GB and 1500GB. Also, these broadband plans provide up to 12 Mbps, 15 Mbps, 20 Mbps, 30 Mbps, 50 Mbps, 80 Mbps and 100 Mbps and their FUP limits are reduced to 512 Kbps, 1 Mbps, 2 Mbps and 4 Mbps.

Revised BSNL DSL broadband plans for Andaman and Nicobar circle

BSNL has come up with five revised DSL broadband plans in the Andaman and Nicobar circle which will have up to 10 Mbps speed with 300GB, 450GB, 750GB, 1050GB and 1500GB upload and download speed. After the FUP limit, the speed of these plans is 1 Mbps and 2 Mbps.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 449 broadband plan: The Fibre Basic plan comes with 30 Mbps speed till 3.3TB speed or 3300GB FUP limit. Post the FUP limit, the speed is reduced to 2Mbps.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 799 broadband plan: The Rs 799 plan comes with 100 Mbps speed till 3300GB or 3.3 TB or 3300GB data. After the FUP limit, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps.

BSNL Premium Fibre Rs 999 broadband plan: BSNL Fibre Premium broadband plan comes with 200 Mbps speed for Rs 999 till 3300GB or 3.3 TB post which the speed is reduced to 2Mbps.

This plan offers a free membership to Disney+ Hotstar.

BSNL Ultra Fibre Rs 1499 broadband plan: The Rs 1499 plan comes with up to 300 Mbps speed till 4TB or 4000GB is reached. Post the FUP limit, the speed is reduced to 4 Mbps. This plan, too, gives unlimited calling benefits to any network within the country. This plan also comes with a free membership to Disney+ Hotstar.

