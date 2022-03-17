BSNL launches Rs 797 plan with 395 days validity, offers 2GB daily data, unlimited calls

New Delhi: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a Rs 797 plan that comes with a 395 days validity. The plan offers 2GB daily data, unlimited daily calls and other benefits. But there’s a catch.

The catch here is that while the validity of the recharge is 395 days, the benefits offered with the pack will expire after 60 days. This means that subscribers will have to recharge with additional plans to avail of internet and calling benefits.

The Rs 797 plan would be ideal for a user who just wants to keep the BSNL number up and running without investing much. The plan would be perfect for someone who uses a BSNL secondary mobile number.

Benefits of BSNL Rs 797 plan

With the Rs 797 plan, BSNL customers will get daily 2GB of high-speed data for 60 days. Once the customer exhausts the daily limit, the internet speed is capped to 80 kbps.

Customers also get unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for the first 60 days with the BSNL’s Rs 797 plan. After 60 days, all the benefits will expire but your telephone number will remain active for a total of 395 numbers.

If you wish to use calling or internet services, you can recharge with other calling and internet packs that come with limited time validity. But there’s another drawback with BSNL.

The telecom provider only offers 4G internet services in limited cities. The government is now planning to launch BNSL 4G and 5G in non-standalone (NSA) mode on August 15, India's Independence Day 2022. Also Read: Sensex jumps over 1,000 points, Nifty breaches 17,200

Rajkumar Upadhyay, Executive Director and Chairman, Center for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), recently pointed out during an industry event that BSNL is conducting Proof of Concept (PoC) for 4G network and trial of 5G. Also Read: Paytm stock crash: Nykaa boss Falguni Nayar now 5 times richer than Vijay Shekhar Sharma

