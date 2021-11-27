हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSNL prepaid plan

BSNL lifetime prepaid plans discontinued? All you need to know

Subscribers of the lifetime prepaid plan will not be eligible for any of the perks after the transfer.

BSNL lifetime prepaid plans discontinued? All you need to know

New Delhi: For its lifelong members, BSNL has some bad news. All of the state-owned telecom operator's lifetime prepaid plans have now been cancelled across the country. The corporation does not give a rationale for this, however, it does have a solution for current subscribers to these plans. Customers on the lifetime prepaid plan will be switched to the Rs 107 premium per minute plan.

Subscribers of the lifetime prepaid plan will not be eligible for any of the perks after the transfer. According to BSNL, the move will begin on December 1. These users would be enrolled in the Rs 107 plan, which has a 90-day validity term. The perks, however, are not as appealing as the lifetime plans that are slated to be phased out.

BSNL lifetime plan subscribers

If you have a BSNL lifetime prepaid plan, you should be aware of the advantages of the Rs 107 premium per minute plan. There are advantages in terms of data, calls, and messages.

The Rs 107 plan has a 90-day validity period and provides members with unlimited incoming calls. The data allowance is 10GB in size and is only available for 30 days. BSNL is bundling a total of 100 minutes of outbound calls that may only be accessible for 24 days, despite the fact that it is a per minute plan.

Customers of BSNL will be able to download free BSNL default tunes for a period of 60 days. Other features of the package include 3GB of free data that is valid for 84 days. The free voice calling for 100 minutes will be good for calls to any network.

However, migrated users will be unable to take advantage of these freebies and privileges.

This change in BSNL's prepaid plans comes at a time when other telecom companies are raising their prepaid plan costs. In order to enhance revenue per user, Vodafone Idea and Airtel have raised the prices of their prepaid plans by a significant amount. On the other hand, Jio has yet to announce any changes to its prepaid pricing.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BSNL prepaid planBSNL SubscribersBSNL lifetime prepaid plans
Next
Story

WhatsApp to double payments offering from 20 million to 40 million users in India

Must Watch

PT8M43S

Omicron variant raises world's concern, WHO asks countries to be alert