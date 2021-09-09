हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited

BSNL likely to stop prepaid broadband plans across telecom circles, what happens to existing users?

BSNL’s prepaid broadband service which is available only in DSL segment, has a very small subscriber base and hence the state owned company has decided to scrap the service.

New Delhi: In what could come as a major disappointment for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) subscribers, the state-owned telecom operator is going to discontinue all its prepaid broadband services across telecom circles, media reports said.

As per KeralaTelecom reports, BSNL’s prepaid broadband service which is available only in DSL segment, has a very small subscriber base and hence the state owned company has decided to scrap the service.

Customers could have access to unlimited high speed broadband internet access with BSNL’s prepaid broadband service that included mobility, control on internet charges, sharing of DSL Broadband connections and more, KeralaTelecom wrote.

The BSNL prepaid broadband packs were considered ideal for students and professionals with charges starting as low as just Rs 200. The broadband plan which came in both limited and unlimited pack options gave the possibility to single DSL connection among customers. Users could use their broadband account anywhere in India on an internet enabled telephone line.

What happens to existing users of BSNL prepaid broadband plans?

KeralaTelecom has mentioned that BSNL has directed all the telecom circles to migrate the existing prepaid DSL broadband customers to postpaid DSL broadband. Not only that, the customers with a remaining prepaid account balance will be credited with the same in the postpaid plan.

