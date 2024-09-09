BSNL Live TV App Launched For Android Users -- What Services Does It Offer?

New Delhi: State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched the BSNL Live TV app, exclusive for Android TVs only. With limited downloads as of now, the BSNL Live TV App has been published by WeConnect.

Although it is yet not very clear as to what exactly the functionality of BSNL Live TV app are, BSNL has mentioned the following description in Google playstore.

"Our service offers a unified 4K HEVC network in India, providing Cable TV, Internet, and Landline Telephone services through a single CPE. This device features a 4K video interface, built-in Wi-Fi router, access to major OTT apps, and integrated CCTV capabilities, all operated via an Android-based system."

Last year, BSNL launched the lnternet Protocol television (IPTV) services. BSNL is providing lnternet Protocol television (IPTV) services via fibre at the rate of Rs 130/- per month.

HD Packs are available under two plans, HD starter at Rs 270 with 211 TV channels and HD Bonanza at Rs.400 with 223 TV channels. BSNL IPTV service can work without a set-top box in Android TV sets. Limited period special discount offer of Rs 1200 is available for existing landline customers to convert it to Fibre Broadband.

For BSNL Fibre booking, customers register at the website https://bookmyfiber.bsnl.co.in/ . For IPTV registration, BSNL FTTH customers can book through the website http://fms.bsnl.in/iptvreg