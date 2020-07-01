BSNL, MTNL 4G tenders cancelled; new tender to emphasise on ‘make in India’

New Delhi: Centre has decided to cancel the 4G upgradation tenders of state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL).

The 4G upgradation tenders have been cancelled by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). New tenders regarding the same will be floated that is expected to emphasise on ‘make in India’ by domestic technology companies.

It may be recalled that in June 2020, the Department of Telecom (DoT) had asked both BSNL and MTNL to not use Chinese telecom equipment for its 4G upgradation.

The department has even been contemplating measures to urge private telecom operators to bring down their dependence on Chinese-made telecom equipment.

Huawei and ZTE are among the Chinese-origin telecom equipment makers that are doing business in the Indian market.

Meanwhile, the government, it is learnt, may re-think its information and communications technology (ICT) strategy for 5G rollout in the country with Chinese companies ZTE and Huawei.