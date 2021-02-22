BSNL New Recharge Plan: 90 days validity and many more in just Rs 153

State-owned BSNL has unveiled a 90 days validity combo prepaid recharge plan 153 with voice and data features which is priced at Rs 153 under GSM mobile services with a special benefit for the first 28 days of activation.

Recently, BSNL has brought a cheaper recharge plan of Rs 47 for the prepaid subscribers, which is applicable to new customers who are going to recharge for the first time. The plan comes with voice calling, data, and SMS benefits for 28 days.

In this Rs 153 recharge plan, users will get a validity of three months i.e. 90 days. The plan is available on a pan-India basis and offers unlimited domestic voice calls from BSNL to any network in India.

In this plan, 1 GB of data is being given on a daily basis and once the data pack is over, users will continue to get 40KBPS speed. Also, customers will 100 SMS free every day which means you can SMS openly throughout the month.

Earlier, BSNL used to provide only 250 minutes of calling in any recharge plan. Recently, in order to increase its user base, the company has introduced an unlimited calling facility for users. It is also offering the facility of Personalized Ring Back Tone (PRBT). However, you are getting this facility for only 28 days.

In terms of subscriber base, BSNL is fourth in ranking which is below Vodafone Idea and the gap between the country’s third-largest and fourth-largest telcos is huge. As of December 31, 2020, Vi's subscriber base stood at 269.8 million.