BSNL offers 3 GB daily data plan for just Rs 78; check out other features

New Delhi: Government-owned telco BSNL on Monday (June 8) came out with a plan to provide free calling and more data to its subscribers for just Rs 78. The customers will also be able to avail of free calling along with 3 GB of data per day under this unique plan.

Let us check other key features of this special plan.

According to the details available, subscribers can buy this BSNL plan for just Rs 78 rupees and avail of a free calling facility with 3 GB of data every day. The validity of the plan is up to 8 days. The customers will also get a subscription to Eros Now Entertainment Service with this plan.

In Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra circles, the operator would reduce the data speed to 40 KBS when the limit of 3 GB is over.

For the plan with a validity of 30 days, customers will have to spend Rs 247. Under this plan, users will get 3 GB data and 100 SMS per day, besides enjoying unlimited calling facility on any network.

The BSNL also offers plan 365 days for just Rs 1999. Users will be able to enjoy 3 GB daily data facilities throughout the year. They will also get the facility of sending 100 SMS daily, besides enjoying unlimited calling facility on all the networks. Apart from this, they will also get a subscription to Eros Now Entertainment Service.

Recently, the BSNL increased the validity of its broadband plan (CS337) offering 300GB data till September. Earlier, the validity of this plan was until June 10. Under this plan, users get 300GB data at a speed of 40Mbps. The plan is available in Kolkata, Sikkim and West Bengal circles.