BSNL Offers Cheapest 3GB Data Plan Per Day With 1 Month Validity; Price, Benefits Compared Vs Airtel Plan

BSNL Offers Cheapest Data Plan Per Day: Many telecom subscribers in India started to shift to BSNL because of its affordable recharge plans after the recent price hike from major telecom operators such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi. Now, the state-owned telecom company also took advantage of this situation to reclaim its lost glory and pace up its 4G service rollout across the country.

Hence, the BSNL is shaking up the telecom market with its budget-friendly Rs 214 plan, offering 3GB of daily data, making it a direct competitor to Airtel's Rs 449 plan with the same data offering.

With a significant price difference, BSNL's latest move aims to attract cost-conscious users looking for high data benefits at a lower price, challenging premium players like Airtel in the race for data-driven consumers.

BSNL Rs 216 Prepaid Recharge Plan

The telecom operator has introduced one of its affordable recharge plans that offers 3GB data per day for just Rs 214 per month. Notably, the company is also launching same plan at Rs 599 and 84 days of validity.

Airtel Rs 449 Prepaid Recharge Plan

This plan provides 3GB of data per day with a 28-day validity. In addition to that, it includes unlimited calls and 100 SMS daily, offering a total of 84GB of data. Notably, customers on this plan can also enjoy unlimited 5G data.

Moreover, the plan comes with added perks such as a subscription to Airtel Xstream Play (access to 20+ OTT platforms), Apollo 24/7 Circle membership, free HelloTunes, and free access to Wink Music.

Prepaid Recharge Plan Comparison