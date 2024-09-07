Advertisement
BSNL Offers Cheapest 3GB Data Plan Per Day With 1 Month Validity; Price, Benefits Compared Vs Airtel Plan

BSNL is shaking up the telecom market with its budget-friendly Rs 214 plan, offering 3GB of daily data, making it a direct competitor to Airtel's Rs 449 plan with the same data offering.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 05:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BSNL Offers Cheapest Data Plan Per Day: Many telecom subscribers in India started to shift to BSNL because of its affordable recharge plans after the recent price hike from major telecom operators such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi. Now, the state-owned telecom company also took advantage of this situation to reclaim its lost glory and pace up its 4G service rollout across the country.  

Hence, the BSNL is shaking up the telecom market with its budget-friendly Rs 214 plan, offering 3GB of daily data, making it a direct competitor to Airtel's Rs 449 plan with the same data offering. 

With a significant price difference, BSNL's latest move aims to attract cost-conscious users looking for high data benefits at a lower price, challenging premium players like Airtel in the race for data-driven consumers. 

BSNL Rs 216 Prepaid Recharge Plan 

The telecom operator has introduced one of its affordable recharge plans that offers 3GB data per day for just Rs 214 per month. Notably, the company is also launching same plan at Rs 599  and 84 days of validity. 

Airtel Rs 449 Prepaid Recharge Plan 

This plan provides 3GB of data per day with a 28-day validity. In addition to that, it includes unlimited calls and 100 SMS daily, offering a total of 84GB of data. Notably, customers on this plan can also enjoy unlimited 5G data. 

Moreover, the plan comes with added perks such as a subscription to Airtel Xstream Play (access to 20+ OTT platforms), Apollo 24/7 Circle membership, free HelloTunes, and free access to Wink Music.

Prepaid Recharge Plan Comparison

Feature BSNL Rs 216 Plan BSNL Rs 599 Plan Airtel Rs 449 Plan
Price Rs 216 (approx. Rs 214) Rs 599 Rs 449
Data per Day 3GB 3GB 3GB
Total Data 84GB 252GB 84GB
Validity 28 days 84 days 28 days
Unlimited Calls Yes Yes Yes
Daily SMS 100 SMS 100 SMS 100 SMS
5G Data No No Yes (Unlimited)
Additional Benefits None None Airtel Xstream Play (20+ OTTs), Apollo 24/7 Circle, Free HelloTunes, Free Wink Music
