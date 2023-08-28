BSNL Re-Introduces Rs 397 Plan: Get 2 GB Daily Data, 150 Days Validity, Unlimited Calls

New Delhi: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has re-introduced Rs 397 Plan that comes with a 150 days validity. The plan offers 2GB daily data for customers.

As mentioned above, BSNL's Rs 397 wall plan is not new, however the benefits associated with it have been changed. The current plan is tadexpensive for the customers as compared with its previous offers. Earlier in this plan, 180 days validity was available while the data limit was 2 GB data daily. Apart from this, unlimited phone calls and 100 SMS per day for 60 days. Althought Customers will still get all the features, it will be limited to only 30 days.

As per reports, this plan has been re-introduced keeping in mind the customers who seek longer validity. Though the plan's is 150 days, all the other benefits will end in just 30 days.



Meanwile, in a related news, the Union Cabinet in June approved the third revival package for BSNL with a total outlay of Rs 89,047 crore.

The package includes allotment of 4G and 5G spectrum for BSNL through equity infusion, an official statement said.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the third revival package for BSNL with a total outlay of Rs 89,047 crore," it said.