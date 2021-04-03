हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSNL

BSNL Rs 108 plan offers 1 GB data for a validity of 60 days

The new BSNL’s plan of Rs 108 offers daily 1 GB data with unlimited calling and the validity of data is up to 60 days. At the same time, after the daily data quota is finished, you will get an internet downloading and uploading speed of 80Kbps.

BSNL Rs 108 plan offers 1 GB data for a validity of 60 days

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with a special plan of Rs 108 which if recharged, can fetch a user 1 GB of data daily with a validity of 60 days whereas other telecom companies like Jio and Airtel provides 1 GB of data daily for 28 days or 56 days in prepaid plans.
 
This is considered as the most economical plan as it is almost half as compared to other companies. Previously, BSNL had affordable prepaid plans which were cheap and provided many benefits it. 

The new BSNL’s plan of Rs 108 offers daily 1 GB data with unlimited calling and the validity of data is up to 60 days. At the same time, after the daily data quota is finished, you will get an internet downloading and uploading speed of 80Kbps. This data pack includes Delhi and Mumbai MTNL networks. You will also get 500 SMS in prepaid plans.

BSNL has also decided to withdraw the following offers -- Rs 47 first recharge coupon, Rs 109 plan voucher, and special tariff vouchers priced at Rs 998 and Rs 1098.

 

